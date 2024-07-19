Teenie weenies at the heart of police officer's resignation

After resigning from the force, an officer pelted the vice mayor's home with cans of Vienna sausage.

Is this misdemeanor vandalism or a felony size-joke? Former Jacksboro, Tennesee Police Department employee Joseph Weaver resigned, had a few drinks, broke some windows, and pelted the vice mayor's home with cans of tinned tiny sausages. Evidently, this was a statement about the official's weenie or perhaps an affection for small sausage. Weaver's purchase of the meat was captured on camera at Walmart.

Tackett said that Weaver was caught on camera at the Walmart's self checkout, buying only seven of 15 cans of Vienna sausages and a black t-shirt before getting into a black van and heading in the direction of Snodgrass's home. CCSO Lieutenant Mickey Owens tracked down another person who was inside the van, Tackett said, and interviewed them. "[The witness] stated that while eating and drinking numerous alcoholic beverages at the Indian River Marina, [Weaver] was agitated about the incident in which he resigned from his employment at the Jacksboro Police Department," the report reads. The report adds that, when others with him asked Weaver why he needed to stop at Walmart after leaving the marina, Weaver only said "it was going to be funny." Weaver has reportedly admitted to the crime. He was charged with vandalism and theft. WVLT

