The Marvel Cinematic Universe nominated for its first Razzie

After 16 years of box office dominance, Marvel Studios has finally received the ultimate honor: not one but four nominations for the coveted Golden Raspberry Awards, a rare and exclusive honor reserved for only the absolute worst of the worst of Hollywood films.

Marvel's 2023 threequel film Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania was nominated for Worst Director (Peyton Reed); Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel; and Worst Supporting Actor for both Michael Douglas and Bill Murray.

Personally, I watched that movie in the background while I was re-wiring one of my guitars. I think this is the ideal way to experience it. Not only did it feel like I was exploring my own mini Quantumverse, but also, I didn't really pay attention to the movie, which ultimately made it somewhat enjoyable at a few moments, and otherwise forgettable. Sounds like I made the right choice!

Of course, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania was not the absolute worst film of that year. Leading the pack is Expend4bles with a whopping seven Razzy nominations, followed by Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey, both with five nods.

2024 Razzies Nominations

Congratulations everyone!

