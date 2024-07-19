Watch a woman swim with a Megamouth shark

The Megamouth shark is one of the world's rarest seen sharks. They're not dangerous, but their size alone makes them pretty intimidating.

The diver in this video is a brave soul! I'll admit, something about the megamouth shark is cute looking, but only from afar. I love its strange proportions and giant mouth. I can't imagine swimming alongside this massive shark, let alone in such dark waters.

The megamouth shark (Megachasma pelagios) is a species of deepwater shark. Rarely seen by humans, it measures around 5.2 m (17 ft) long and is the smallest of the three extant filter-feeding sharks alongside the relatively larger whale shark and basking shark. Since its discovery in 1976, fewer than 100 specimens have been observed or caught.[2] Like the other two planktivorous sharks, it swims with its mouth wide open, filtering water for plankton and jellyfish. It is recognizable from its large head with rubbery lips. The megamouth is so unlike any other type of shark that it is usually considered to be the sole extant species in the family Megachasmidae, though some scientists have suggested it may belong in the family Cetorhinidae.[3] Wikipedia

