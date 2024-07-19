Woman's dead father told her to make a goblin doll and then his spirit occupied it (video)

A nursing student in Bolivia says that her dead father visited her in a dream with an unusual request. He instructed her to craft a doll in the form of a goblin. Smartly, she did just that. Amazingly, her dad's ghost then occupied the doll.

It "reflects to me the same energy my dad had," she said.

Then, her goblin ghost dad helped her turn the magic into a business! Her home is now locally known as the House of the Goblin.

Concluding that her late father had somehow become a goblin upon his death, the nursing student says that he subsequently told her to craft similar dolls, providing detailed instructions on their clothing and appearance. Additionally, she says that her dad also revealed a place in a forest where she could bring her figurines to be imbued with mystical energy that he could bestow upon them. To that end, those who have purchased her dolls assert that the faux goblins possess paranormal powers that provide healing and protection.

