You'll get perfect color matches for any surface with the Nix Mini 2, now less than $50!

So, you repainted your hallway a few years ago. Like most things, gorgeous paint colors don't last forever, and your hallway (and other walls in your home!) probably needs a little touch-up so it looks like new.

If you're like anyone else, you likely don't keep spare paint cans in your home, making it tough to perfectly match the original color. When you need to repaint your walls, you could do it by eye and make the mistake of choosing the wrong shade. Or, you could use the Nix Mini 2, a compact and precise color-matching sensor that's on sale for less than $50 during Deal Days!

Perfect for home decorators, DIYers, scrapbookers, or just about any creative, the Nix is portable enough to store in your back pocket, tool bag, or painting kit to bring along anywhere.

Its unique high-res sensor is designed for super precise matches and automatic error detection, making it simple to get perfect matches to a color that inspires you. The Nix's incredible color-matching abilities come from its calibrated LED, which provides its own light source to ensure shade matches are consistent and truly accurate, even if you're in pitch-black darkness or bright sunlight!

So, what exactly can the Nix Mini 2 color match? Love your local French bistro's leather booth's color? You can match that in a pinch to find an armchair that matches it exactly. That's just one material this sensor is compatible with, and you can match wall shades and surface colors ranging from vinyl, plastic, fabric, and so much more.

Once you place the Nix on your desired surface, it'll instantly match it to over 100,000 brand-name paint hues and tosRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes. You can save your scans to your phone via the Nix Toolkit app and organize them in palettes to pair with your Pinterest searches or share them with friends and family over text, Instagram, or other social media platforms.

