Entertain Luna when you're not home with this interactive $20 cat toy!

TL;DR: Feel like your cat's lonely when you're gone? This self-rolling cat toy is about to be your kitty's new obsession, and it's on sale for less than $20 during Deal Days!

Unfortunately for your cat, you've got to go to your full-time job every day of the week so that your pet can continue to lounge around your apartment without paying rent (who else is going provide for their lavish lifestyle of organic salmon treats?).

While you're grinding away, Mr. Fluffy or Luna is probably bored out of their mind waiting for pets. Want to keep your cat active and entertained for hours while you're out? The Cheerble Ball, a self-rolling toy designed to intrigue kitties with its movement, is the answer! You can get one now at its lowest price ever during Deal Days (our version of Prime Day!) — only $19.97 (reg. $26.90).

Before you rush off to work, turn on the Cheerble and choose your kitty's desired mode of play (gentle, normal, and active). Gentle is ideal for lazy cats (think Garfield!), normal is for playful kitties, and active is for extra adventurous and mischievous cattos like the Pink Panther!

This interactive cat toy is constructed to withstand any type of play. It has a synthetic fiber cover and LED lights to catch your cat's attention, and when they paw at the Cheerble, it'll vibrate and move around randomly (just like prey would!) to tap into your kitty's hunting abilities. Meow!

Cats and cat parents absolutely love this enrichment toy (evidenced by its successful funding on Kickstarter and Indiegogo). It's an especially unique toy, thanks to its obstacle avoidance feature that'll keep it running even if it does bump into any furniture or walls. Plus, once your catto wears out their new favorite toy, you can easily recharge it with the included cable.

Upgrade your cat's playtime when you get the Cheerble Ball for just $19.97 (reg. $26.90) through July 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific. You won't find this incredible Deal Days discount anywhere else, not even on Amazon!

