"Machine with Abandoned Doll" is a captivating artwork by Arthur Ganson

This hypnotic machine causes a doll to move its limbs and head in an uncanny way on a series of metal poles. I love the video's peek into the machine's mechanics.

From YouTube:

"Stopping to view the ocean from Highway #1 on the coast of California just south of San Francisco, I found this doll lying in a trash pile by the side of the road. I picked it up and immediately visualized this machine. "As above, so below."- this recognition of the parallel nature of our spirit and body helps define the formal structure of the machine.

