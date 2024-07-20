Multiple Disneyland unions authorize a strike

Four of Disneyland's labor unions have voted to authorize a strike, citing unfair labor practices.

Fourteen thousand union workers across four unions have joined to authorize a strike at the Happiest Place on Earth. The people behind the scenes making the magic happen are fed up and standing up for themselves. This does not mean there will be a walk-out, potentially ruining long-planned visits to one of California's most visited tourist attractions; Disney has every opportunity to work this out and keep the magic flowing.

"We greatly appreciate the important roles our cast members play in creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation," the representative said, adding that the parks continue to welcome guests.

The four unions that represent the workers are the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 83; the Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW); the Teamsters Local 495; and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324.

They said they are seeking fair wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and safe parks for cast members. The unions cited economic hardship for their members, including food and housing insecurity.

"Instead of rewarding our hard work and dedication, Disney is intimidating, surveilling, and unlawfully disciplining members, harming our negotiations and our ability to get the contract we deserve," the bargaining committee said.

The bargaining committee said it is committed to negotiations on Monday and Tuesday, but said the strike authorization allows it to call a strike at any time.