Pete Buttigieg understands who JD Vance is, and it's not good

Secretary of Transportation and all-around good guy Pete Buttigieg identifies JD Vance for what he is: the tool of much wealthier people. The takedown is brutal.

This explainer by Mayor Pete is a must-hear. Buttigieg, in his concise and to-the-point fashion, explains why really rich Silicon Valley elites are lining up behind the Orange Menace. Vance is their tool, bought and paid for by Billionaires, whose position on any issue is whatever gets him the most votes.

Uhh Pete Buttigieg just destroyed JD Vance on @RealTimers pic.twitter.com/EFQnasWRJh — chyea ok (@chyeaok) July 20, 2024

Previously:

• Sec. Buttigieg helps a climate denier make a fool of themself

• Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivers crushing takedown of MAGA cultists' electric vehicle complaints

• Homophobes at Fox News have ridiculous opinions of Sec. Buttigieg

• Pete Buttigieg makes short work of Fox News reporter who tried to entrap him with a tweet his husband made