"Song that plays when you encounter a caterpillar" accurately named

Imagine strolling through a sunlit meadow. Suddenly, you spot a fuzzy caterpillar inching its way across a leaf. As if on cue, a whimsical tune begins to play, seemingly out of nowhere.

This is no ordinary song; this is the "Song that plays when you encounter a caterpillar" by Solaris on YouTube. It captures the pure essence of the fleeting moment when one crosses paths with a humble caterpillar.

The name of the track is very accurate. I guess the experience of seeing a caterpillar is a pretty universal one, because everyone in the YouTube comments seems to agree that this song fits the vibe of encountering a caterpillar perfectly.

Previously:

• Video of a jewel-studded mechanical robot caterpillar, 1820

• Fifty Shades of Grey star hospitalized by contact with 'life-threatening' toxic caterpillars

• The very hungry (and carnivorous) caterpillar

• Meet Sedgewick the Monarch Caterpillar—and find out what you can do to save his species