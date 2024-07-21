Banish allergens and bad air particles from your home with this Honeywell air purifier

TL;DR: Want to breathe easier? The Honeywell HEPA air purifier can rid your home of allergens, bad air particles, and more for cleaner air, and it's now on sale for $79.99 (reg. $174)!

Okay, if you're somehow still struggling with a sniffly schnozz at the peak of summer, you may want to consider that it's not just your roommate's cat's hair making it hard to breathe. As much as you dust, wipe, and clean your home, there can still be bad air particles and other allergens floating in the air!

It's nearly impossible to clear or even see those things, so it's time to bring in the big guns, like this Honeywell air purifier. This machine can rid your home of the airborne items that are making your summer sniffles come out, and it's now on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $174).

Designed to attack allergens and air particles in rooms up to 190 square feet, the Honeywell InSight is designed with a HEPA filter to snatch up dust, pollen, pet dander, dust mite debris, and even smoke as small as 0.3 microns. It's perfect for anyone sensitive to allergies or those with pets, and is also proven to eliminate up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles!

You can customize the level of cleaning the Honeywell performs with its four levels and have it shut off automatically once it's done. Aside from cleaning your living room or bedroom's air for easier breathing, this air purifier circulates fresh air about every 12 minutes. Your nose (and lungs!) will thank you.

Thanks to its quiet and energy-efficient operation (it's ENERGY STAR certified), you can have this air purifier run while you're drifting off to sleep. If you're a big home chef, you'll benefit from its odor-reducing pre-filter, which can eliminate the delicious (yet potent) smell of garlic and onions so your air feels extra refreshing.

Oh, and we can't forget to mention that this air-cleaning device is new, open-box. Don't worry, it's nothing to worry about! It just means it may have been excess inventory or its packaging has extra wear, but it's verified to be in new condition.

Freshen up the air at home and eliminate allergens when you grab the Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier, now just $79.99 — over 50% off the regular price!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.