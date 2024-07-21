Biden drops out of the race for President

United States President Joe Biden has announced he no longer seeks a second term.

In his letter to the nation, President Biden says he is no longer running for office and will focus on running the country until his term ends. He thanked Vice President Harris but did not mention her taking over the ticket and gave us little information on what to expect next from his party. While it might seem that Trump running unopposed would be a bad thing, without someone to attack, he may have to talk about his policy positions. I don't see RFKjr filling that hole. MAGAs want hate and anger, so discussing legislation may turn them off.

I hope there is a plan to introduce a new candidate quickly, and I would love to see Vice President Harris debate Trump. For the time being, a convicted felon, adjudicated sexual abuser, financial fraud, and insurrectionist is pretty much unopposed unless you consider RFKjr a legitimate candidate.

UPDATE: President Biden, the Clintons, and a number of other Democratic Party leaders are endorsing VP Harris.

