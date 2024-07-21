This Doberman gives us his best "Blue Steel"

I can't get enough of this gorgeous Doberman—He's a true fashionista and a downright beautiful model. Look at those ears! That Zoolander Blue Steel! How is this dog so stunning? Watch until the end to see him in a tux—he's swoon-worthy!

Of course, this gorgeous doggo certainly isn't the first Doberman model! Dobermans have been used in fashion ads and editorials for years. I guess there's just something about Dobermans and their commanding intensity that makes them perfect for the sophisticated world of glossy fashion mags.

But they don't even need photographers and catwalks to look like fashion models! They can even turn normal, everyday walks into their runways. Enjoy this captivating canine slaying all of the hottest looks during his photo shoot!

