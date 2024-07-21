You can get every major AI model with this $40 tool!

TL;DR: Streamline all the tedious tasks your manager makes you do with help from 1minAI's collection of almost all the major AI models, now only $39.99 (reg. $234).

When AI first came out, there was a general fear that it would take a lot of people's jobs. Sure, that sentiment still holds true, but why not let it take over the boring (and annoying!) parts of your job?

If you're tired of rewriting the same email responses, proofreading proposals, and struggling to create interesting logos for your company, AI can help. But with all the options available on the market, how do you know what to choose? Just let 1minAI help, as it offers a collection of the major AI models on its platform for only $39.99 for life.

Instead of wasting time doing housekeeping tasks for your job, let your coworkers do the lifting! No, we don't actually mean your real coworkers, but rather OpenAI, GoogleAI, Cohere, MetaAI, and Llama 3, just to name a few. Once you've paid the one-time fee for 1minAI, you'll have these coworkers forever.

If you need to work on a deadline but have a conflicting meeting, you can use 1minAI (ChatGPT-4o, specifically) to join work calls as you crunch out numbers. You can also have AI do the brute work, like generating revenue reports or handling customer inquiries on your small business's website.

Have a side hustle that needs unique logos? Want to start a blog, you can use the platform to generate on-of-a-kindcontent, help with SEO best practices, draft blogs, and more. You can even get help with audio or video editing, whether you need to translate or enhance video quality.

With this 1minAI plan, you'll get 1,000,000 generation credits (1 credit = one word or image) monthly. Worried about running out? You can score 15,000 more free credits daily when you visit its web app. If you have a lighter workload during one month, your unused credits will roll over the following month.

Let AI open up time in your day when you grab a 1minAI lifetime subscription for just $39.99. No coupon needed!

