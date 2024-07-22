Amazon cancels Fujifilm X100 VI pre-orders as shortage lengthens

Fujifilm can't make enough X100 VIs to keep up with demand for its perfect "pocket" camera [dpreview.com], and now Amazon has canceled preorders. Ebay prices are now twice the MSRP.

Amazon cites a lack of availability for the order cancellations, and the example screenshot shown by FujiAddict indicates that the pre-order was placed at least three months prior. Similarly, recent posts by users of r/Fujifilm on Reddit indicate that their pre-orders have an estimated delivery date as much as 10 months to a year after they placed the pre-orders, indicating that demand is indeed overwhelming supply, as was the case with the Fujifilm X100V.

The massive rise in popularity of the X100 series on social media meant that there was always going to be high demand for the X100VI, given the sweeping improvements Fujifilm made to the compact camera's hardware. Also common in the Fujifilm subreddit are comments expressing frustration about Fujifilm once again failing to meet supply, with many saying they had already bought accessories for their future X100VI in anticipation for the delivery date.