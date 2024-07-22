Calls for violent insurrection at Vance event

Ohio State Sen. George Lang took the stage screaming like a madman and then threatened violence if Trump does not win.

"It's going to take a civil war to save the country" if the Republicans lose, hollered Lang. Unity and toning things down have gone out the window, and they threaten insurrection once again. This is what the warm-up act at a JD Vance-led rally sounds like.

Ohio State Sen. George Lang at J.D. Vance event says "it's going to take a civil war to save the country" if Republicans lose the election. pic.twitter.com/Fyy75gf2bi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 22, 2024

I never see clips of speakers behaving like this at Democratic Party events. The sound immediately reminded me of Howard Dean's campaign-ending soundbite all those years ago.

Previously:

• Wired took a look at JD Vance's Venmo friends list

• Pete Buttigieg understands who JD Vance is, and it's not good