Don't settle for one monitor! You can have three with this laptop monitor extender

TL;DR: Having multiple tabs and pages open without extra monitor room can be stressful. So, why have only one when you can have three? This triple monitor extender is now less than $180!

Remember when you could use just one laptop or computer monitor comfortably? Those were the days. Unfortunately, our jobs require us to juggle a million things at once, whether that's sorting through data spreadsheets or writing up proposals (for your lazy coworker).

If you're still struggling to manage all your tasks, tabs, and pages on just one screen, you're in desperate need of a display upgrade. Why only add one to your current setup when you can enjoy the convenience of three? Yup, you read that right. With the MAXFREE triple monitor extender, you can improve your viewing experience and productivity by adding two additional monitors to your current setup for less than $180!

Okay, it might sound complicated, but we promise it's anything but. The MAXFREE fits snugly around your laptop (which has to be 13-17 inches wide) and is compatible with Mac, Android, Windows, Intel, AMD, ARM, and more. To connect, simply connect this accessory to your device with either the Type-C or HDMI and USB-A cables.

After you've connected the MAXFREE, you can start grinding away! Its dual monitors (there are three once it's attached to your laptop) are 14 inches wide and will display slide decks, your Netflix show (which you've been watching while you're working, but we won't tell), and other graphics in 1080P FHD and 1:1000 contrast ratio — aka you'll see everything in gorgeous, crisp, and ultra-realistic detail!

You'll be able to view docs, windows, apps, and other content in three modes: extended, mirror, single second screen, or pre mode, so you can multitask more effortlessly and share your screen with colleagues or clients when you're presenting.It's the perfect addition to your home office, whether you're an IT professional, finance bro, or videographer.

You might wonder how you can grab this incredible monitor extender for less than the price of a second monitor. That's because the MAXFREE is new, open-box! Its packaging might have extra handling, or the extender itself might have been touched by another customer, but it's verified to be in new condition.

Maximize your viewing space with the MAXFREE S2 triple monitor extender, now $179.99 for a limited time!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

