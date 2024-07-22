Footage from Eddie Murphy's scrapped "Hong Kong Phooey" movie

Once upon a time, Eddie Murphy was slated to star as the "Number One Super Guy," but the movie was canceled quicker than the human eye.

"Hong Kong Phooey" was a 1974 Saturday morning cartoon produced by Hanna-Barbera. Voiced by Scatman Crothers ("Chico and the Man," The Shining), Hong Kong Phooey was a police station janitor (who happens to be a dog) who would jump into a file cabinet to become his alter ego, a kung fu expert and "number one super guy."

Test footage from Eddie Murphy's cancelled live-action Hong Kong Phooey movie, as discussed on our latest episode. pic.twitter.com/RiOjgXZdNk — Best Movies Never Made (@NeverMadeFilm) July 17, 2024

HKP lasted only half a season in 1974, so I was shocked to learn that a live-action movie project starring Eddie Murphy was announced in 2011. I was delighted to find out that there is leaked test footage of this ill-fated venture.

It looks awful, with rock-bottom CGI animation, toilet and urinal jokes.

Here is the opening theme song for the original TV show, but I will warn you, as I was not warned as a '70s kid: Once you hear the song, it may live in your head for the rest of your life.

