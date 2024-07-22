Governor Jared Polis' VP bid: "If they need a balding gay Jew, call me"

Colorado Governor was asked on CNN if he would consider an invitation to serve as Kamala Harris's VP if she offers him the job. He said:
"If they do the polling, and it turns out that they need a 49 -year-old balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they've got my number."
Jacob Korbluth posted the clip on Twitter.
Here's the witty repartee:
Dana Bash
If [Harris] asked you to be her running mate, would you accept?
Jared Polis
Well, Dana, we're not even there, Dana. I appreciate the question. I love the job I'm doing. You know, I love Colorado. It's great. Obviously, if somebody asks, I take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn't rung yet. Look, if they do the polling, and it turns out that they need a 49 -year-old balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they've got my number.
Dana Bash
That was very funny.
Another reason Polis deserves the VP spot: He owns at least two Boing Boing T-shirts, and once posted in our comments, "I've been a dedicated Boing Boing reader for many many years, more than I care to say. "