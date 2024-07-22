Governor Jared Polis' VP bid: "If they need a balding gay Jew, call me"

Jared Polis vp Jared Polis (photo: John Maushammer)

Colorado Governor was asked on CNN if he would consider an invitation to serve as Kamala Harris's VP if she offers him the job. He said:

"If they do the polling, and it turns out that they need a 49 -year-old balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they've got my number."

Jacob Korbluth posted the clip on Twitter.

Here's the witty repartee:

Dana Bash
If [Harris] asked you to be her running mate, would you accept?

Jared Polis
Well, Dana, we're not even there, Dana. I appreciate the question. I love the job I'm doing. You know, I love Colorado. It's great. Obviously, if somebody asks, I take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn't rung yet. Look, if they do the polling, and it turns out that they need a 49 -year-old balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they've got my number.

Dana Bash
That was very funny.

Another reason Polis deserves the VP spot: He owns at least two Boing Boing T-shirts, and once posted in our comments, "I've been a dedicated Boing Boing reader for many many years, more than I care to say. "