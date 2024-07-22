Governor Jared Polis' VP bid: "If they need a balding gay Jew, call me"

Colorado Governor was asked on CNN if he would consider an invitation to serve as Kamala Harris's VP if she offers him the job. He said:

Jacob Korbluth posted the clip on Twitter.

Here's the witty repartee:

Dana Bash

If [Harris] asked you to be her running mate, would you accept?

Jared Polis

Well, Dana, we're not even there, Dana. I appreciate the question. I love the job I'm doing. You know, I love Colorado. It's great. Obviously, if somebody asks, I take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn't rung yet. Look, if they do the polling, and it turns out that they need a 49 -year-old balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they've got my number.

Dana Bash

That was very funny.