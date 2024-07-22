Grumpy old man Trump is still running against Biden

Trump's campaign has not devised a plan to face Kamala Harris, so they're still running against Biden.

Convinced he would win, convicted felon Donald Trump, who was now the oldest person in the race, picked a loser for a running mate. Vance hurts more than helps the pair at the polls, but Trump assumed Biden was such an easy target there was no point in broadening his appeal. Suddenly, facing Kamala Harris in the top seat, all the Republicans seem able to come up with thus far is that they don't like her laugh. Trump, however, is still going after Biden. He could never differentiate Nikki Haley from Nancy Pelosi, so perhaps this just more signs of his cognitive decline.

Just like that, Donald Trump went from being three years younger than his opponent in the upcoming election to being 19 years older. That change seems to have left Trump a wee bit confused. In the hours since President Joe Biden announced that he would not be a candidate for the 2024 nomination, Trump has posted at least seven times on social media … and every one of them is about Biden. He even seems to be begging for Biden to come back. It's all understandable. Trump's schtick hasn't really changed since 2019. And for a guy as old as Trump, breaking in new material is hard. DailyKos

Previously:

• Megyn Kelly says Trump's mental decline is obvious

• Trump's mental decline is on display as he declares a case that is not over, 'OVER!'

• Trump's campaign appearance is a meandering stream of incoherence; the crowd cheers