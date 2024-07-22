How to watch/play Minecraft Story Mode in 2024

Minecraft Story Mode was one of the first narrative spinoffs of the game, but one that died with developer Telltale Games and fell into intellectual property hell as a result. Microsoft and Mojang have moved on, but the kids still like it and it's not clear how to to find it in complete playable form. Start Here is a website that provides clear instructions on how to get, install and play Story Mode on the platform of your choice.

Unfortunately nothing built can last forever. So eventually, Minecraft: Story Mode was removed from all stores. I recently saw a post talking about how annoying the posts are asking how to get the game in 2024. So we've decided to make a megathread.

Yes, this guide will involve sailing the seven seas, but I'll provide alternatives if you don't want to pirate (not recommended, it costs an arm and a leg, and you aren't supporting the devs and you risk getting scammed). It's nearly impossible to get the game properly right now. Even if you don't pirate the game, you're just helping greedy scalpers, Telltale and Mojang will not profit.

We've noticed that most of the posts on r/MinecraftStoryMode nowadays are either, "guys hoe i get the game in android phone" or, "which disk do i get?" This megathread will hopefully lessen the amount of these posts and help others in getting the game in working order. It will also hopefully prevent a lot of misinformation and people getting malware.