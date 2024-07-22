In today's fast-paced news cycle, it's easy to fall for clickbait headlines that promise shocking revelations but often fail to deliver substantial information. To save you time and frustration, I've summarized the key points from several recent articles with eye-catching titles. Below, you'll find the actual content behind these headlines, sparing you the need to click through and read entire articles that fail to live up to their sensational promises.

"Why Trump Suddenly Thinks Picking J.D. Vance Was a Mistake" (New Republic)

The article says, "Vance was a symbol of the Trump team's assuredness that they would win in 2024. Come Sunday, that assuredness appears to be shrinking," but it doesn't say why Trump now thinks his pick was a mistake.

***

"Jon Stewart Has Legendary 1-Word Response To Joe Biden Dropping Out." (HuffPost)

Stewart tweeted "Legend."

***

"Lauren Boebert Pushes MAGA's Most Deranged Conspiracy on Biden" (New Republic)

Boebert insinuated that Joe Biden didn't decide to drop out of the presidential race himself, but that it was made for him due to his diminished mental state, pushing the conspiracy theory that Biden is either dead or incapacitated.

That's three clicks saved! I hope you appreciate this service. If it proves popular, I'll keep doing it.

