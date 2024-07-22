JD Vance insecurely laughs at his joke, alone

Watch Republican Vice-Presidential candidate make jokes about racism to a largely silent crowd.

JD Vance reminds me of a cocky and unprepared high school student getting up to give a presentation. Jokes that go over like a lead balloon, and failing to make his point, trailing off with insecure laughter. It does not seem he is up to the task. I hope Harris picks someone who mops the floor with this guy.

JD Vance is really not good at this. pic.twitter.com/aCzdcfNJ7N — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 22, 2024

Free the Mountain Dew drinkers. They are Xtreme.

Previously:

• Wired took a look at JD Vance's Venmo friends list

• Pete Buttigieg understands who JD Vance is, and it's not good

• Russian TV host giddy over Trump's JD Vance pick: 'Trumpier than Trump' (video)

• Trump's VP pick widens the ideological gap