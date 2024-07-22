Kamala Harris campaign raises $50m in a day

Following Joe Biden's departure from the ticket and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, her fundraising operation took in nearly $50m in a day.

Seven hours after President Joe Biden announced he would drop from the presidential race and endorsed Harris , the nonprofit raised $46.7 million. The number includes the total amount donated to the nonprofit, not just to Harris' campaign.

Axios puts it in context:

The campaign officially changed its Federal Election Commission committee name to "Harris for President" following Biden's withdrawal and his nearly $96 million in campaign finances were being transferred to the vice president's name Sunday. … "Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election," the Democratic donation-processing site added in its later post announcing the record haul.