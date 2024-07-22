No wonder Trump is running scared: Harris beat Trump in 3 national polls — before Biden dropped out

No wonder Donald Trump "is running scared," as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said yesterday after President Joe Biden's announcement. Even before Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president yesterday, Harris — a former prosecutor — beat the convicted ex-president in three national polls this month.

In the most recent survey, conducted for NPR and PBS on July 9–10 by Marist, Harris was slightly ahead of Trump with 50 points to his 49, according to Newsweek.

Days before that poll, Ipsos found Harris two points ahead of Trump in a national survey it conducted for ABC News, while in the first week of July, Harris also beat Trump in a Bendixen and Amandi International poll by one point.

Of course, these are all in the margin of error, and other neck-and-neck polls show Trump narrowly beating Harris by a point or two, but she isn't even the official presidential candidate, at least not yet. A lot can happen in 105 days.

From Newsweek:

The most recent national poll putting Harris in front was conducted by Marist for NPR and PBS News between July 9 and July 10 and surveyed 1,309 adults. Harris garnered 50 percent support compared to Trump's 49 percent, with just 1 percent of respondents remaining undecided. This poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.3. The second most recent national poll with Harris leading was conducted by Ipsos for ABC News between July 5 and July 9. It presented a similar picture, with Harris leading Trump by 2 percentage points, receiving 42 percent of the vote to Trump's 40 percent. The poll, which surveyed 2,431 adults, also revealed that 4 percent of respondents would vote for someone else, and 14 percent would not vote at all. The margin of error for this poll was +/- 2.1 percentage points. The third poll, conducted by Bendixen and Amandi International for ABC News from July 2 to July 6, also showed Harris with a slight advantage over Trump. In this survey of 1,000 likely voters, Harris received 42 percent support, while Trump has 41 percent. The poll indicated that 5 percent of respondents would vote for someone else, and 12 percent were undecided. The margin of error was +/- 3.1 percentage points.

