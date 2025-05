You are a guard in a field with 100 prisoners. You have a gun with only one round.

If a prisoner thinks there's even a tiny chance they won't get shot, they'll try to run away. If a prisoner is sure they'll get shot, they won't run away.

Your job is to make all 100 prisoners realize they will be shot if they run away. How can you do this?

My daughter shared this puzzle with me over the weekend. I couldn't come up with the correct answer.

Try more brain-teasers on Boing Boing.