Panicked Putin pundits say "old" Trump should have been "a little bit smarter" against Biden

Russian propagandists are none too pleased with their rusty "old" Putin puppet, Donald Trump, since President Biden dropped out of the race. In fact, as one Russian politician said today, Trump should have been "a little bit smarter" with his strategy against Biden.

"I already know what the new message of this campaign will be: look at how old Trump is!" said pro-Putin pundit Vladimir Kornilov, via The Daily Beast. "This will be a serious problem for Trump from the standpoint of the campaign of the Democrats."

Russian TV host Evgeny Popov agreed, crying, "Now he is the old candidate. The only old candidate!"

"He is left without any trump cards!" said another panicked propagandist, Russian lawmaker Oleg Matveychev on Russian state TV's 60 Minutes, via the Daily Beast. "Previously, he could easily attack Biden's health, now he has nothing left to attack. More than that, attacking Biden at this point would be seen as inappropriate and rude."

Matveychev, who hilariously referred to Harris as "the devil in its purest form," blamed the Biden's sudden announcement on Trump, who the Russian politician said should have been "a little bit smarter" — or more neutral towards Biden. Instead, he said, Trump brought too much attention to the president's age, sounding the alarm that led to Biden bowing out of the race.

From Julia Davis at The Daily Beast:

Matveychev said that if Trump was "a little bit smarter," he would have toned it down during the debate to make sure Biden stays in the race. … "Now they're switching to [Vice President Kamala Harris] and are trying to attack her, but nothing new will stick to her," Matveychev added. "Bringing up the fact she is not quite white will only activate her electorate." … Matveychev said that Biden's departure from the race rendered the previous agenda obsolete. Discussing the age of the U.S. president or an assassination attempt against Trump is now yesterday's news, he argued. The lawmaker said it's time to rip off the patch covering up Trump's scratched ear that many in the U.S. have compared to a maxi pad. He criticized the flashmob of the GOP ear patches as outdated and vulgar and urged the Republicans to come up with something new to face the new reality. … Solovyov predicted that the situation in America would be "pure hell" for the next four months. Andrey Bezrukov, a former KGB sleeper agent, described it as the minefield for Trump and Republicans…

Previously: Nancy Pelosi guesses out loud why Donald Trump keeps licking Putin's boots (video)