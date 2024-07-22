Seiko's 1984 UC-2000 smartwatch had it all

The Seiko UC-2000 was a smartwatch in 1984. It even had a full QWERTY keyboard, though that admittedly came in the form of a dock the wrist computer attached to. It could still be worn, hypothetically; a larger version was deskbound. Namoki is a website about modifying Seiko watches and offers a brief tour of the device.

The watch tells the time and date, can function as a stopwatch, and also as an alarm clock like most other digital watches of its time. But when coupled with the UC-2100 keyboard, it becomes the "Wrist Information System" that can store memos, keep your appointments scheduled, and act like a calculator. You can save up to 2 memos of 1000 characters each, hence the UC-2000 model name.

I really dig the watch hole's TRANSMISSION CIRCUIT. Fantastic name for a band.

Here's a fabulous photo gallery at Old Crap. Here's one on eBay for $600, though my eye's on the gold edition for somewhat more.

Photo: eBay