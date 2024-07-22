Trump immediately tried to weasel out of debating Harris

Convicted criminal Donald Trump is already making excuses and trying to change the terms of his next Presidential debate.

With Joe Biden passing the torch to Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and his campaign appear to be in a panic. There is much speculation that JD Vance was picked because Team Orange Menace thought they already had the race sewn up. Additionally, Trump's recent experiences with criminal prosecutors appear to have left him cowed. His response to Biden's announcement, after the vitriol, was to try and change the debate.

"My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September," Trump wrote. "Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you! DJT" No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen responded, saying, "There it is." "Trump is already trying to back out of a debate with Kamala Harris," the podcast added. "He's running scared." RawStory

Previously:

