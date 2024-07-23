Bad dad Elon Musk blames a "woke mind virus" instead of himself

Elon Musk blames his fractured relationship with his daughter on a made-up pejorative that targets people who care about others. Maybe he should buy a mirror.

In a conversation with noted bigot Jordan Peterson, noted bigot Elon Musk blamed a "woke mind virus" instead of his own actions for his daughter wanting nothing to do with him. Musk went on about how "dead names" somehow permit him to declare his daughter dead, all the while misgendering her. Naturally, he got xhit on.

He called the term "gender affirming care" a "terrible euphemism." "I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason," Musk said. "The reason it's called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son ****** is dead, killed by the woke mind virus." … After an extended pause, Musk added, "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that." Vivian Musk came out as transgender in June 2022. Around that same time, the then-18-year-old filed a request to change names from ****** to Vivian and take her mother's last name, the Daily Mail reported. "I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Vivian said at the time. Yahoo

