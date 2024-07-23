Button Stealer is the weird internet hobby you never knew you needed

What's more fun than collecting NFTs? Almost anything, actually. Take Button Stealer for example, a Chrome extension that copies one button from every website you visit and saves them to a collection.

I'll take a button that says "Anthropometry" over a Bored Ape any day.

Creator Anatoly Zenkov describes Button Stealer as "fun, useless, and free!" — which coincidentally is what it says on the T-shirt I wear every day.

As a bonus, the buttons in the collection are active. When you click on one, it takes you to the website it came from, as a sort of proof-of-provenance. Luckily, you can edit your button collection, which comes in handy if you frequent certain utilitarian websites you'd rather keep private.

