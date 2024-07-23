Capture and view constellations, moon craters, and planets with this telescope

TL;DR: See the stars, lunar craters, and planets like an astronaut with the ABOTEC 800090 Telescope. It's now on sale for less than $120!

One of the best parts about summer is that it's always warm enough to do an outdoor activity. Instead of spending your night binge-watching Love Island (team Rob and Leah!), why not enjoy the great outdoors and get gorgeous views with this beginner-friendly telescope?

While the ABOTEC 800090 telescope might look like it belongs at NASA and not in your home, we promise that it'sanything but. It's also not astronomically expensive (see what we did there?), rocking a $119.99 price tag, which is 40% off the regular price of $199!

There's no need to fly to the stratosphere to enjoy planetary sights when you have this telescope. It's designed for budding astronomy lovers and seasoned users alike, thanks to its simple setup that comes with a helpful manual and installation video — even young Galileo can set this up.

It comes with an 800mm focal length, a 90mm aperture to capture more light, and a multi-coated high transmission optics objective lens that can enhance the brightness and clarity of your view of the stars and night sky.

Use the 5×24 finder scope with cross-hair lines for easy object location when you're trying to find a specific constellation like Orion or Cygnus. You can also switch between the three included eyepieces (K25mm, K10mm, K6mm) and a 3x Barlow lens to magnify the sky from 32X-400X to clearly see the moon's craters, Saturn, and Jupiter!

See your favorite planet or constellation and want to remember the moment? This telescope comes with a phone adapter and wireless remote so you can snap stunning photos.

You might wonder how this incredible telescope and accessories is discounted. That's thanks to its new, open-box status, which means its packaging might have extra wear and tear, but the item itself is in new condition.

View and capture sights from the night sky with the ABOTEC 800090 telescope, now $119.99 for a limited time!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

