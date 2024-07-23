Amid all the fuss about Joe Biden, there was one top Democrat the party was strangely indifferent to unhorsing: Senator Bob Menendez (D-Egypt), he of the cash-stuffed suits and ingot-strewn homes. Following his conviction on charges of corruption and acting as a foreign agent last week, his position is finally untenable and he says he's going to resign. In a few weeks.

Menendez was convicted of 16 counts — including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent — for his role in a yearslong bribery scheme. Tuesday's developments mark a major moment in the New Jersey senator's dramatic political downfall and will bring an end to his scandal-plagued tenure in the Senate. Menendez had faced mounting pressure from within his own party to resign or face the threat of expulsion from the Senate.

His colleague John Fetterman (D-Likud) has said some unpleasant things lately, but he sums up this guy well: "an absolute sleazeball."