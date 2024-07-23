Donald Trump tries to pass himself off as a "brilliant young man" — and, naturally, it backfires

Donald Trump's age is really getting to him now that fellow senior citizen President Joe Biden is out of the race. So much so, that he hilariously tried to pass himself off as a "brilliant young man," as if nobody would notice.

"Lyin' Kamala Harris…" the tired ex-president began in one of his midnight twitter tantrums (of which there were many last night), wearily recycling an old Ted Cruz nickname after his impotent "Laffin' Kamala" didn't take.

And after calling Harris incompetent, the incompetent ex-president concluded that the likely new Democratic nominee "…has absolutely terrible pole numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named Donald J. Trump!"

Too bad the "brilliant" young buck mixed up "poll" and "pole" before reminding the world of his new status as the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history. (See post below, reposted by Takin Care Of My Fam.)

Well, over in crazy town. Trump is losing his mind again tonight. First, those are "poll" not "pole" numbers. And man oh man, that being the "oldest candidate ever", has that "young man", DJT , really bothered. I bet he has a rash at this point. pic.twitter.com/Z0HFoEqgth — Takin Care Of My Fam (@TakinCare4) July 23, 2024

