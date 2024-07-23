Fortnite LEGO: the Loot Llama, Battle Bus and more

LEGO came to Fortnite last year as a fun, if a little too simple, open-world survival crafting game. Now, Fortnite is coming to LEGO with four new Fortnite-themed sets.

The Battle Bus set looks great and includes nine classic Fortnite characters, including Brite Bomber, Peely, and a slightly disappointing Meowscles. The bus looks excellent, and I love how the minifigs look when peering out the windows.

Image: LEGO

The Peely set is… something. It might appeal to some fans, but it's not for me. I think I'm just not comfortable with Peely having intestines.

Image: LEGO

The Durr burger is a nice little set and only costs $15, so it's a good choice for little kids. The olive and bit of pimento is a clever little design.

Image: LEGO

Last but certainly not least, the Loot Llama, AKA Supply Llama, might be the best one. This set perfectly captures the llama's texture and worried facial expression. It includes items from the LEGO Fortnite game, like a good luck charm and a chunk of ruby. Smashing it would probably be pretty satisfying.

Image: LEGO

I already have a bespoke Brite Bomber (my preferred skin) and a little Loot Llama I built, but being a fan of both Lego and Fortnite, I think I have a moral obligation to purchase at least one of them.

