Hieronymus Bosch inspired piñatas

Artist Roberto Benavidez creates piñatas inspired by Hieronymus Bosch and medieval illuminated manuscripts. His unique piñatas are made with incredible craftsmanship and shown in museums.

I love the detail and whimsy of the Bosch-inspired piñata creatures. Benavidez explains that the medium of piñata making can be "as rich and complex as the maker wants it to be." I guess that means he can always put in extra hours.

These piñatas are so beautiful, that it would be way too difficult to smack one with a bat. See more of Roberto Benavidez's artwork here.

