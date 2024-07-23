Kamala Harris not only slammed Project 2025 at a rally today — she also mocked it (video)

Vice President Kamala Harris not only slammed the GOP's fascist Project 2025 today at a stop in Wisconsin, she also mocked it.

"Donald Trump wants to take our country backward. He and his extreme 2025 agenda will weaken the middle class," she said to a crowd that loudly booed at the mere mention of the 920-page MAGA manifesto.

She then, as an aside, sounded utterly astounded as she called out the nitwits behind the project: "And can you believe they put that thing in writing?" To which her Milwaukee fans burst into laughter. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

Harris has been on a roll even before she launched her presidential campaign two days ago, engaging and supercharging enthusiastic crowds for at least the last two weeks. And today, as she went over the Project's bullet points (emphasis on democracy-targeted bullets) she once again had her crowd roaring after each and every phrase she uttered. No wonder Trump is now freaking out.