Kawaii: a keychain-sized Nintendo Wii

Kawaii is a tiny Nintendo Wii crafted by Wesk and Yveltal, who describe the creative journey on the BitBuilt forums: "The smallest functional Wii ever made, barely larger than the outline of the OMEGA trim itself. A literal keychain Wii!"

The 6cm-square shell, 16mm deep, is machined from aluminum and anodized in a "variety of gorgeous colors." The back is laser-etched with both the logo and "dope-looking fake compliance markings." I remove my hat in respectful awe at their their blithe indifference to intellectual property and the sanctity of regulatory imprimaturs. It comes with a USB-C power-supplying dock for the controllers and A/V outputs, and, of course, a keychain.

I love the time-traveler element to it: "That's the cartridge? Wow, it's so tiny! No, it's the whole system!"

Obviously the wide reporting of this is going to ruin it for anyone hoping to purchase one, but that's the beauty of DIY. You can just buy the thousands of dollars of required equipment and make one yourself!