Love Hultén plays with music, and sewing machines

Love Hultén created experimental music by combining vintage toy sewing machines, synthesizers, and a module. I like how this unique contraption is just as fun to watch as it is to listen to.

The music from this fun combination of devices is wonderful. I also love the way the toy sewing machines look as they click away. They look like they're being controlled by a ghost.

"Commissioned setup using two MOOG Mother-32s, a Strymon Magneto and 3x toy sewing machines from the 70s. The machines are triggered via MIDI and can be played using sequencers or the hidden pull-out keybed. Very happy how this one turned out!" YouTube

