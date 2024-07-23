MAGA dork tweets from wrong account

Joey Mannarino, an otherwise unremarkable Trump supporter, forgot to switch accounts for a tweet about his blackness1.

"I'm a TRUE Black American woman and I've been Black all my life," he begins in indicatively assertive fashion.

"I was born Black and I will die Black," he continues, inaccurately.

"My mommy Black. My daddy Black," he added, in what appears to be a spray-hairlined Trump guy's perception of African-American dialect. "I will NEVER cast a ballot for that Kamala Harris woman as long as I live! Trump all the way, all day every day."

Immediately exposed, he blamed it on using "a friend's device" without convincing elaboration.

Manninaro, his taste for humilation unsated, was later seen being made a fool of by the Twitter menswear guy and attempting to defend his taste in disgusting Louboutin shoes.

1. No links to Twitter will be provided.

