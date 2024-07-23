Man charged after decapitating seagull that ate daughter's fries

A New Jersey man faces an animal cruelty charge after admitting that he decapitated a seagull on the Wildwood boardwalk, reports a local ABC affilate. The seagull had "stolen" his daughter's fries.

According to court documents obtained by Action News, Franklin Zeigler, 29, of Cape May, admitted to killing the seagull after it attempted to take french fries from his daughter. He then reportedly asked Morey's Piers staff for a trash bag while holding the dead seagull.

Bad luck to kill a sea bird.

There is some unreported layer to the incident: WPVI adds that he was arrested only after he "became irate and uncooperative with officers on an unrelated investigation." The third-degree animal cruelty charge was applied after statements were given by witnesses.