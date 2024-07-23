Russian soldiers pick smartphones over safety

Talk about internet addiction. Russia is considering a legislative solution, as the loss of lives when exposed and attacked by Ukraine is not enough.

This shows that Russian enlisted folks are either extremely confident or extremely stupid. Once it has been determined that unsecured cellphone use is giving away important intel and costing lives, the next step for every soldier who wants to live would be to "turn it off." Not so for the Russians invading Ukraine. Both sides have used the opponents' phones against them, however Russia is the first to seek a legislative solution to a simple problem of "what the fark, dude?"

According to a draft law supported by the State Duma Committee on Defense, carrying internet-connected cell phones whose data can identify Russian troops or the location of forces will be classified as a "gross disciplinary offense" punishable by up to 10 days of arrest. Multiple offenses could lead to up to 15 days of arrest. The law would also prohibit the use of other electronic devices meant for "household purposes" which allow for video and audio recording and the transmission of geolocation data. Both Russian and Ukrainian militaries have reportedly used enemy cell phones to identify targets during the war, scraping data from photos and messages to track coordinates and launch attacks. CNN

I would be seriously pissed if the person next to me in a trench was texting.

