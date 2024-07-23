Sharks test positive for cocaine

Cocaine Shark isn't the title of an exciting sequel to B-movie hit Cocaine Bear: it's science. 13 Brazilian sharpnoses tested positive for the drug after being fished out the sea just offshore.

The concentrations were as much as 100 times higher than previously reported for other aquatic creatures. The research, carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, is the first to find the presence of cocaine in sharks. Experts believe the cocaine is making its way into the waters via illegal labs where the drug is manufactured or through excrement of drug users. Packs of cocaine lost or dumped by traffickers at sea could also be a source, though this is less likely, researchers say.

Sharks with performance enhancing drugs, a delightful combination. Now, about that B-Movie sequel…