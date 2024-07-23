Today's dumbest clickbait for July 23, 2024

A rule of thumb about news stories: If the headline promises something interesting but doesn't say what it is, you will be disappointed. To save you from disappointment, here are four articles that I clicked on so you don't have to.

"A Neurosurgeon Who Trained at MIT Quit His Job After 9 Years. Here's His Eye-Opening Explanation" (Inc)

He was stressed to the point where it was negatively impacting his own well-being.

***

"The sentence Trump supporter Nikki Haley wishes she never said" (NJ.com)

"The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the party that wins this election," she said in January

***

"Kellyanne Conway's Daughter's Marjorie Taylor Greene Remark Goes Viral" (Newsweek)

She tweeted "Are you okay, babe?" to a Marjorie Taylor Greene post demanding to know where President Biden was yesterday.

***

"Husband and Wife Come to Horrible 'Realization' Now That They Have Kids" (Miami Herald)

"My wife and I have just come to the realization that now we have kids, we have to ask our parents' permission all over again if we want to go out. I thought those days were over, but they've just started again."

The horror.

