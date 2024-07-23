Watch what happens when a seriously bright flashlight is magnified

Watch as a 200,000-lumen flashlight is paired with a magnifying lens! When the light is pointed at the camera, we get an idea of just how incredibly bright it is. Do not look directly into this beam!

Watch as it burn various materials like a solo cup, plastic tape, and more. When a piece of paper is held above the light, a big hole is burnt right through it, and it catches fire. Even without the magnifying lens, the flashlight makes a piece of paper start smoking.



