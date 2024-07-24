Competitive eater's jaw-dropping feat: 7 Pounds of Pho in 15 minutes (video)



A 32-year-old medical student with an insatiable appetite for challenges, Nela Zisser, wolfed down a mammoth 7-pound bowl of pho in just 15 minutes.

Weighing 121 pounds and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, Zisser has become a prominent figure in the competitive eating world. Her journey began unexpectedly at age 21 when she won a pizza-eating contest, beating 19 other competitors. Since then, she has participated in numerous eating challenges, including the prestigious Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Championships in New York.

Zisser's repertoire of eating feats includes inhaling a 1kg burrito in under three minutes, devouring a 10,000-calorie English breakfast in 42 minutes, and eating 22 Big Macs in less than an hour.

Despite her success in competitive eating, Zisser balances this unusual hobby with her medical studies and maintains her health through regular exercise and intermittent fasting. She typically eats only one or two meals a day when not participating in challenges.

Here's the time-lapse video. The real-time video is here and below.

