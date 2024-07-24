Doggo chooses wrong side of table at dinner party while other pup has all the fun (video)

A small poodle was excited to join a human dinner party — until she realized she chose the wrong side of the table.

While she glumly sat in front of an empty dinner plate, ignored by the introverted human at her side, her four-legged pal — a Pomeranian-Chihuahua mix who chose the opposite side of the table — was socializing, enjoying steak, and having the time of his life.

Set to the broken-flute version of the Titanic theme song, the woebegone poodle frowns as she enviously stares across the fancy dining table. But this tragicomedy turned out well afterall, as the creator of the video assured us that her forlorn pooch did, indeed, get her fill of human vittles in the end. (See video below, posted by pomchijax.)

Via Newsweek

