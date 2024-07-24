Donald Trump gets all mushy over dictator Kim Jong Un, only to get a cold-shoulder response

Dictator wannabe Donald Trump once again got all mushy over North Korea's Kim Jong Um — only to have his bromantic bubble pop with a humiliating cold-shoulder response.

"Kim Jong Un… I get along with him," the convicted ex-president said last week at the Republican National Convention. "He'd like to see me back, too. I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth." (See video below, posted by Jill Sigal.)

But, sadly, Trump's flight of fancy crashed-landed yesterday when North Korea's state-controlled (and thus Kim-controlled) North Korean Central News Agency begged to differ.

"No matter what administration takes office in the U.S., the political climate, which is confused by the infighting of the two parties, does not change," the media organization said, via The Daily Beast. "And, accordingly, we do not care about this."

Trump, desperate for approval from tyrants with more bullying-power than his own, is pitifully in denial of what Kim really thinks of him: a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard" (translation: dotty old man).