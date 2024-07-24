JD Vance is "dragging Trump down" with lowest popularity rating ever (video)

If only Donald Trump could turn back the clock. But he can't, and now the flailing ex-president is stuck with his unsavory running mate, JD Vance, who is polling at a -6% favorability rating, according to CNN. Yes, you read that right, negative 6%, making Vance by far the most unpopular VP pick in modern history.

"Frankly, I don't really understand the pick," CNN data analyst Harry Enten told Erin Burnett on OutFront yesterday. "And apparently, neither do the American voters, because we take a look at the net favorable rating for JD Vance. That's the favorable minus unfavorable. It's in negative net territory. Look at that. Negative six points."

"He is the first guy after immediately following a convention, a VP pick, who actually had a net negative favorable rating that is underwater," Enten added. "The average since 2000 is plus 19 points. JD Vance, making history in the completely wrong way."

"Usually, they're pretty popular!" the astonished reporter concluded. "Usually they're popular. But in this case, he's dragging Trump down." (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Meanwhile, a national Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted Monday and Tuesday showed Vice President Kamala Harris rising in popularity, with a two-point positive lead — 44% to 42% — over Trump.