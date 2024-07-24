JD Vance is not a couch f*cker

Snopes fact-checking shows that Mr. Vance did not write about assaulting a couch.

Stories about JD Vance, a latex glove, and some couch cushions were all over the social medias. Xhitter @rickrudescalves postulated that Vance might be the first VP candidate to have celebrated sexually assaulting furniture and referred people to a few pages in his book. Social media had a field day with it, but Snopes felt obliged to check the book, and there is no mention of the passionate interlude.

This rumor was false. Vance's memoir contained no such passage. Further, as KnowYourMeme.com reported, @rickrudescalves — who later protected his account so only followers could see his posts — "signaled that he was joking when he followed up the tweet with the Go on the Internet and Tell Lies meme." Snopes

The story is so believable because Republicans do dumb things and then memorialize them for all to see. Kristi "Dog Slayer" Noem is just one very recent example, explaining why the public is ready to believe just about anything odd that comes along. The weirder, the better.

